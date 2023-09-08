Which players have played for the Calgary Flames & Minnesota Wild? Pucdkoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 8

The 70th edition of Pucdkoku NHL Grid requires participants to name players who have played for both the Calgary Flames and the Minnesota Wild.

Both teams play in the Western Conference. The Flames have been in the NHL since 1972 and have won the Stanley Cup once. They play in the Pacific Division. Meanwhile, the Wild joined the league in 2000 and compete in the Central Division.

Notably, only 25 players have turned out for both the Flames and the Wild. David Jones is one of the answers for today's Pucdkoku NHL Grid.

David Jones, Calgary Flames vs Anaheim Ducks

He had a career spanning nine years in the league and 462 games. During that period, the winger donned the Flames jersey for three years and played 174 games.

Jones had a brief stint of 16 games with the Minnesota Wild in the 2015-16 season. He also spent six years with the Colorado Avalanche.

Pucdkoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 8: Who else has played for both Calgary and Minnesota?

Jordan Leopold, Calgary Flames vs Vancouver Canucks

Defenseman Jordan Leopold is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. Leopold, in his 12-year career spanning 695 games, turned out for the Flames in 233 games over four years.

He joined the Minnesota Wild in the 2014-15 season and had a brief stint of 18 games. Leopold also skated for the Colorado Avalanche, Buffalo Sabres, St. Louis Blues, Florida Panthers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Other players to turn out for both the Flames and the Wild are:

Matt Bartkowski

Aaron Gavey

Andrei Nazarov

Jason Wiemer

Dwayne Roloson

Eric Nystrom

Chuck Kobasew

Wes Walz