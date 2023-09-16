Which players have played for the Calgary Flames & Tampa Bay Lightning? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 16

The Pucdoku NHL Grid for September 16 requires participants to solve a cross-section featuring the Calgary Flames and Tampa Bay Lightning by naming players to skate for both teams.

The Flames are the one-time Stanley Cup champions and have been in the league since 1972. They compete in the Pacific Division of the West.

Meanwhile, the Lightning have been in the league for three decades now. They compete in the East's Atlantic Division and are three-time Cup winners.

Notably, 48 players have turned out for both the Flames and Lightning, with center Daymond Langkow being one of them.

Daymond Langkow, Colorado Avalanche v Calgary Flames

He was drafted No. 5 by the Lightning in the 1995 NHL Draft. Langkow spent four years with the Bolts and played 173 games for them. He joined the Flames in the 2005-06 season and skated in 392 games with the Alberta franchise over six years.

Moreover, Langkow, in his 16-year career and 1,090 games, also had stints with the Phoenix Coyotes and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 16: Who else has skated for the Flames & Lightning?

Gary Roberts, Tampa Bay Lightning v Carolina Hurricanes

The 1996 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy winner, Gary Roberts, is another correct answer for today's NHL grid.

He was drafted No. 12 by the Flames in the 1984 NHL Draft, playing 585 games with them over 10 years, and was a member of the club's only Stanley Cup win in 1989.

Roberts had a brief stint of 30 games with the Lightning in 2008-09. Moreover, Roberts, in his 21-year career and 1,224 games, also turned out for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Other players to turn out for Calgary & Tampa are:

Adrian Aucoin

Blake Coleman

Jamie Helenius

Michael Nylander

Cory Sarich

Alex Tanguay

Karri Ramo

Rick Tabaracci