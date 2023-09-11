Which players have played for the Calgary Flames & Vancouver Canucks? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 11

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for September 11 features an intriguing cross-section between the two popular Canadian-based franchises, the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks. Participants can solve today's NHL grid by naming players to turn out for both franchises.

Both the Flames and Canucks compete in the highly competitive Pacific Divison of the West. Notably, 77 players in the league have turned out for both the Flames and Canucks, with Tim Hunter being one of the correct answers.

Tim Hunter

Hunter had a 16-year career span and skated in 815 games. During that span, he donned the Flames jersey in 545 games over 11 years and was also a member of the Flames' 1989 championship team.

He joined the Canucks in the 1993-94 season and played 176 games with the team over four years. Moreover, Hunter also scored goals for the Quebec Nordiques and San Jose Sharks.

Pucdkoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 11: Who else has represented both the Flames & Canucks?

Defenseman Paul Reinhart is another correct answer. He had an 11-year career in the league and played 648 games. During that span, Reinhart turned out for the Flames in 517 games over nine years.

He joined the Vancouver Canucks in the 1988-89 season and skated for them in 131 games over two years.

Other players to turn out for the Flames and Canucks are:

Dana Murzyn

Tyler Toffoli

Jacob Markstrom

Chris Taney

Dan Quinn

Dave Lowry

Bobby Lalonde

Micheal Ferland