Which players have played for the Carolina Hurricanes & Ottawa Senators? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for October 17 has been released, marking the 107th edition of the 3x3 hockey trivia game. In today's NHL Grid, participants are required to solve a cross-section between the Carolina Hurricanes and Ottawa Senators.

The Hurricanes have been in the league since 1997. They've won the Stanley Cup once and compete in the Metro Division of the East. Meanwhile, the Sens joined the league in 1992 and competed in the highly competitive Atlantic Division of the East. They have yet to win a championship.

Notably, only 37 players in the league have turned out for Carolina and Ottawa, with two-time Cup winner Tom Barrasso being one of them.

Tom Barrasso, Capitals v Hurricanes

The legendary goalie was drafted fifth overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 1983 draft and played for six years with them. Barrasso had a brief stint of one season apiece with both the Hurricanes and Senators.

Moreover, the two-time Cup winner, in his 19-year career and 777 games, also skated for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Toronto Maple Leafs, and St. Louis Blues.

Puckdoku NHL Grid Answers: Who else has played for the Carolina Hurricanes & Ottawa Senators?

Sean Hill, Hurricanes v Senators

The one-time Cup winner, former defenseman Sean Hill, is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. He was drafted No. 167 by the Montreal Canadiens.

He joined the Ottawa Senators two years later and played 143 games over four years for the Sens. Hill appeared in 369 games for the Hurricanes over six years.

Moreover, he also turned out for the St. Louis Blues, Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, Florida Panthers, New York Islanders and Minnesota Wild throughout his 15-year career and 876 games played.

Other players to play for Carolina and Ottawa are:

Anton Forsberg

Peter Sidor kiewicz

Sylvain Turgeon

Brad Shaw

Joddy Hull

Kevin Dineen

Joe Corvo

Matt Cullen