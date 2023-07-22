Which players have played for both Chicago Blackhawks & Dallas Stars? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 22

The NHL Immaculate Grid by Puckdoku for July 22 is out, marking the 22nd day of the unique and intriguing trivia game.

The day's grid requires participants to name players who have played for both the Chicago Blackhawks and Dallas Stars. Many players have donned the jerseys of both teams. One of them is Max Domi.

Max Domi during his time with the Hawks.

Domi was the No.12 pick for the Phoenix Coyotes (now Arizona) during the 2013 NHL draft. He spent three seasons with the Coyotes before moving on to play for the Montreal Canadiens, Columbus Blue Jackets and Carolina Hurricanes.

Domi split the 2022-23 season between the Blackhawks and Dallas Stars. As a free agent, he was recently signed by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Other NHL players to represent both Chicago Blackhawks and Dallas Stars

Patrick Sharp: Sharp was the 95th overall pick for the Philadelphia Flyers during the 2001 draft.

After playing his first three seasons with them, he joined the Chicago Blackhawks and played for over a decade with them. Sharp played two seasons with the Dallas Stars.

Mattias Janmark: Janmark was the 79th overall pick for the Detroit Red Wings in the 2013 draft but never played for them. He was traded to Dallas, with whom Janmark played for four seasons before joining the Blackhawks for a brief stint of 41 games.

Janmark has also played for the Vegas Golden Knights and now plays for the Edmonton Oilers.

Dirk Graham: Graham was the 89th overall pick for the Vancouver Canucks in the 1979 draft. He never played with the Canucks and was signed by the Minnesota Stars (formerly Dallas Stars) as a free agent.

Graham spent his entire career with Minnesota Stars (five seasons) and the Chicago Blackhawks (nine seasons).

Ed Belfour: Belfour entered the NHL as a free agent. With a career spanning over 15 years, Belfour played for multiple teams. He played spent most of his career with the Chicago Blackhawks (eight seasons) and later played for the Dallas Stars for five seasons.

Apart from the aforementioned teams, Belfour also played for the San Jose Sharks, Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers.

