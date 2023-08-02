Which players have played for both Chicago Blackhawks & Minnesota Wild? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 2

Another intriguing cross-section in today's NHL Immaculate Grid by Puckdoku requires the names of players who have played for both the Chicago Blackhawks and the Minnesota Wild.

Although, many NHL players have played for both franchises at some point during their careers, but, Marc-Andre Fleury is the top pick to complete this section.

#29 Marc-Andre Fleury

Fleury is in the footsteps of becoming the future Hall of Famer. He was drafted first overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2003 draft. Fleury has played for one season with the Blackhawks and has been an integral member of the Minnesota Wild for the past two seasons.

He also won the coveted Vezina Trophy for the best goaltender in 2021 while playing for the Vegas Golden Knights.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 2: Other players to represent both Blackhawks & Wild

1) Ryan Hartman

Hartman is another notable player to represent both franchises. He was drafted No.30 overall by the Blackhawks in the 2013 draft. The winger represented the Blackhawks for four seasons and has been with the Wild for the past four seasons as well.

With a career spanning over 500 games, Ryan Hartman has also played for the Nashville Predators.

2) Martin Havlat

Havlat was the 26th overall selection by the Ottawa Senators in the 1999 draft. He had a five seasons stint with the Senators. Following that, the Czech native joined the Blackhawks for three seasons and later played with the Minnesota Wild for two seasons.

With a decade-plus career in the NHL, Hvlat also played for the likes of the St. Louis Blues, San Jose Sharks, and New Jersey Devils.

3) Andrew Brunette

Brunette was drafted 174th overall by the Washington Capitals in the 1993 draft and played for four seasons with the Caps.

The 6-1 winger played six seasons with the Minnesota Wild in two terms. Brunette represented the Chicago Blackhawks for one season. In his decade-plus NHL career, Brunette also displayed his offensive prowess for the likes of the Atlanta Thrashers and Nashville Predators.