Which players have played for the Colorado Avalanche & Anaheim Ducks? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept.10

Today's Puckdoku NHL Grid requires participants to solve an intriguing cross-section between the Colorado Avalanche and Anaheim Ducks by naming players to turn out for both franchises. Both teams compete in the Western Conference.

The Avs have been a part of the NHL since 1995 and are three-time Stanley Cup winners. They compete in the Central Division. Meanwhile, the Ducks have been in the league since 2006 and compete in the Pacific Division. The Ducks have won one cup.

Notably, 44 players have turned out for both the Avalanche and Ducks. Hockey Hall of Famer Teemu Selanne is one of the correct answers for today's NHL grid.

Teemu Selanne, Vancouver Canucks v Anaheim Ducks

The legendary Finnish forward had a 21-year career span in the league and played 1,451 games. During that span, Selanne spent 15 years with the Ducks and played 966 games for them. He was also a member of the 2007 Ducks Cup-winning team.

Selanne had a brief stint of 78 games with the Avs. Moreover, he also had stints with the San Jose Sharks and the Winnipeg Jets.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept.10: Who else has played for the Avalanche & Ducks?

Francois Beauchemin, Philadelphia Flyers v Colorado Avalanche

Francois Beauchemin is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. He had a 14-year career and played 903 games. During that span, Beauchemin spent a decade with the Ducks and played 592 games for the team.

He joined the Colorado Avalanche in the 2015-16 season and skated for them in 163 games over two years. Moreover, he also spent a career with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadiens, and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Other players to represent the Avalanche & Ducks are:

Nate Guenin

Jamie McGinn

Sandis Ozolins

Kurt Sauer

Chris Stewart

Daniel Winnik

Martin Skoula

Ron Tugnutt