Which players have played for the Colorado Avalanche & Florida Panthers? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept.7 

In today's Puckdoku NHL Grid, participants are required to solve a cross-section between the Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers by naming players to turn out for both teams during their careers.

The Avs are the three-time Stanley Cup winners and have been competing in the league since 1995. They represent the Central Division of the West. Meanwhile, the Florida Panthers joined the league in 1993 and are the 2023 Stanley Cup finalists. The Cats compete in the East's Atlantic Division.

Notably, only 44 players in the league have skated for both the Avalanche and Panthers during their careers. To solve today's NHL grid, defenseman Karlis Skrastins is one of the correct answers.

Karlis Skrastins, Colorado Avalanche v Los Angeles Kings

Skrastins had a career of 12 years, spanning 832 games. During that span, he skated for four years with Colorado and appeared in 275 games for the team. He joined the Panthers in the 2007-08 season and played 97 games over two years.

Moreover, Skrastins also had a career with the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept.7: Who else has represented Colorado & Florida?

Craig Anderson, San Jose Sharks v Colorado Avalanche - Game Three

Goaltender Craig Anderson is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. Anderson had a career of two decades in the league. During that span, he guarded the nets for the Avalanche in 104 games over two years.

Anderson turned out for the Panthers in 53 games over three years. Moreover, the goaltender also played for the Ottawa Senators, Chicago Blackhawks, Buffalo Sabres, and Washington Capitals.

Other players to turn out for both the Avalanche & Panthers are:

Gaetan Duchesne

Mike Hough

Jordan Leopold

Jamie McGinn

Randy Moller

Sandis Ozolins

Wojtek Wolski

Peter Worrell