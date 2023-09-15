Which players have played for the Columbus Blue Jackets & Winnipeg Jets? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept.15

In today's Puckdoku NHL Grid, participants are asked to solve a cross-section between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Winnipeg Jets by naming players to turn out for both franchises.

The Blue Jackets joined the league in 2000 and compete in the Metro Division of the East. Meanwhile, the Jets were formerly known as the Atlanta Thrashers and have been recognized by their present name since 2011. Both teams are yet to lift the Stanley Cup.

Notably, only 23 players have turned out for both the Blue Jackets and Jets, with Serge Aubin being one of them. Aubin had a seven-year career and played 374 games.

During that span, he spent two years with the Blue Jackets and played 152 games for them. He joined the Atlanta Thrashers (now Winnipeg) in the 2003-04 season and played 140 games over two years with the team. Moreover, Aubin also played for the Colorado Avalanche.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 15: Who else has played for the Blue Jackets & Jets?

Left winger Pierre-Luc Dubois is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. He was drafted No. 3 overall by the Blue Jackets in the 2016 draft. Dubois played 239 games for the Blue Jackets over four years.

He joined the Winnipeg Jets in the 2021-22 season and skated for the team in 195 games over three years. He recently joined the LA Kings.

Other players to turn out for Columbus and Winnipeg are:

Sam Gagner

Derek Mackenzie

Jason Williams

Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre

Steve Mason

Jack Raslovic

Ron Hainsey

Grant Clitsome