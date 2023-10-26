Which players have played for the Dallas Stars & Anaheim Ducks? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for Oct.26 has been released, marking the 117th edition of the 3x3 hockey trivia game. In today's NHL grid, users are required to solve a cross-section between the Dallas Stars and Anaheim Ducks.

The Dallas Stars have been competing in the league since 1993. They have won the Stanley Cup once and represent the Central Division of the West. Meanwhile, the Ducks joined the league in 2006. They compete in the West's Pacific Division and have won the championship once.

Notably, only 42 players in the league have turned out for Dallas and Anaheim, with one-time Cup winner Andrew Cogliano being one of them.

St Louis Blues v Dallas Stars

Cogliano had a 17-year career, and during that span, he turned out for the Ducks in 584 games over eight years. He had a three-year stint with the Stars and skated in 154 games for them.

Moreover, Cogliano also turned out for the Edmonton Oilers, Colorado Avalanche, and San Jose Sharks.

Puckdoku NHL Grid: Who else has played for the Dallas Stars and Anaheim Ducks?

Dallas Stars v Anaheim Ducks

The one-time Cup winner, Corey Perry, is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. He was drafted 28th overall by the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim in the 2003 draft and played in 988 games over 14 years with them.

He joined the Stars in the 2019-20 season and had a brief stint of 57 games with them. Moreover, Perry, in his 19-year career and 1,264 games played, also turned out for the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens and currently plays for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Other players to turn out for Dallas and Anaheim are:

Ron Tugnutt

Stephane Robidas

John Klingberg

Brian Bellows

Ben Lovejoy

Sami Vatanen

Dan Ellis

Sam Steel