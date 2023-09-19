Which players have played for the Dallas Stars & Arizona Coyotes? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 19

In the Sept. 19 NHL Grid by Puckdoku, users are required to name players who played for both the Dallas Stars and the Arizona Coyotes.

The Stars have been in the league since 1993, compete in the West's Central Division and have won the Stanley Cup once.

Meanwhile, the Coyotes were formerly known as Phoenix and have been recognized by their present name since 2014. They also compete in the same division as the Stars.

Notably, 83 players in the league have suited up for both the Stars and Coyotes, with defenseman Joel Hanley being one of them.

He has been in the league for the last eight years and has appeared in 151 games. During that span, Hanley had a brief stint of five games in 2017-18 and has been with the Stars for the last five years.

Moreover, the defenseman has also played for the Montreal Canadiens.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 19: Who else has played for the Star and the Coyotes?

Centerman Vernon Fiddler is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. He had a 14-year career and played 877 games. During that span, Fiddler skated for the Stars in 366 games over five years.

He had a stint of 147 games in two years with the Coyotes. Moreover, Fiddler also turned out for the Nashville Predators and the New Jersey Devils.

Other players to turn out for both Dallas and Arizona are:

Max Domi

Brett Hull

Alex Galigoski

Martin Hanzal

Mike Smith

Loui Eriksson

Jyrki Lumme

Ray Whitney