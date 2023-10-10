Which players have played for the Detroit Red Wings & LA Kings? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Oct. 10

The 101st edition of the Puckdoku NHL Grid for Oct. 10 requires users to solve a cross-section between the Detroit Red Wings and LA Kings by entering players to turn out for both teams during their careers.

The Red Wings are one of the "original six" teams and the most successful US-based team in the league, with 11 Stanley Cup titles. They compete in the East's Atlantic Division.

Meanwhile, the LA Kings have been in the league since 1967 and compete in the Pacific Division of the West. They've won the Stanley Cup twice.

Notably, 87 players have turned out for both Detroit and Los Angeles, with Hockey Hall of Famer Marcel Dionne being one of them.

He was drafted second overall by the Red Wings in the 1971 NHL Amateur Draft. Dionne played 309 games for the Red Wings over four years. He later joined the LA Kings, with whom, the Hockey Hall of Famer played for twelve years in 921 games.

Moreover, Marcel Dionne, in his 18-year NHL career, also played for the New York Rangers.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Oct. 10: Who else has played for the Detroit Red Wings & LA Kings?

#20 Robert Lang, Detroit Red Wings v Los Angeles Kings

Robert Lang is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. He was the 133rd overall pick for the LA Kings in the 1990 draft. Lang spent four years with LA and appeared in 147 games for the team.

He skated in 159 games for the Red Wings over three years. Moreover, Robert Lang, in his 16-year career, also turned out for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, Montreal Canadiens, and Phoenix Coyotes.

Other players to skate for the Red Wings and Kings are:

Rick Lapointe

Dan Maloney

Kyle Quincey

Luc Robitaille

Brad Stuart

Manny Legace

Rogie Vachon

Petr Klima