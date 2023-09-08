Which players have played for the Detroit Red Wings & Minnesota Wild? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 8

In today's Puckdoku NHL Grid, participants are required to solve a cross-section between the Detroit Red Wings and Minnesota Wild.

The Red Wings are one of the "original six" clubs and are the third most successful with 11 Stanley Cups. They compete in the Atlantic Division of the East.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild have now been in the league for over two decades and compete in the West's Central Division. Notably, only 10 players have skated for both the Red Wings and Wild during their careers.

To solve today's NHL grid, the one-time NHL All-Star Thomas Vanek is one of the correct answers.

Thomas Vanek, Columbus Blue Jackets v Detroit Red Wings

Vanek had a career of 14 years in the league, spanning 1,029 games. During that span, he skated for the Red Wings and Wild for two seasons apiece.

Moreover, he also turned out for the Montreal Canadiens, New York Islanders, Florida Panthers, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Vancouver Canucks.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 8: Who else has played for the Red Wings & Minnesota Wild?

Kyle Quincey, Minnesota Wild v Colorado Avalanche

Former defenseman Kyle Quincey is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. He had a career of 13 years in the league. Quincey spent eight years with the Detroit Red Wings and played 269 games for them.

He joined the Minnesota Wild in the 2017-18 season and played for the team in 18 games. Moreover, Quincey also turned out for the Colorado Avalanche, LA Kings, Columbus Blue Jackets, and New Jersey Devils.

Here are the remaining eight players to turn out for the Detroit Red Wings & Minnesota Wild:

Landon Ferraro

Jonathan Merrill

Gustav Nyquist

Teemu Pulkkinen

Stacy Roest

Oskar Sundqvist

Wes Walz

Marek Zidlicky