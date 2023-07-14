The NHL Immaculate Grid for July 14 is out on Puckdoku. Today's grid asks participants to name a player who has played for both the Detroit Red Wings and the New Jersey Devils. The names of players who have played for both franchises are the correct answers to this cross-section.

Many players have had the opportunity to play for both the Detroit Red Wings and the New Jersey Devils. Brian Rafalski is one of those players, having played in the NHL for over a decade.

theScore @theScore Former Red Wings D Brian Rafalski among class of 4 inducted into U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame. thesco.re/1sdW7r3 http://t.co/b4yMoDbdwS Former Red Wings D Brian Rafalski among class of 4 inducted into U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame. thesco.re/1sdW7r3 http://t.co/b4yMoDbdwS

Rafalski joined the New Jersey Devils as an undrafted player in 1999 and played for them until 2007. He later joined the Detroit Red Wings in 2007, spending four seasons.

Rafalski won the Stanley Cup thrice: twice with the New Jersey Devils (2000 and 2003) and once with the Red Wings (2008).

Other NHL players to play for Detroit Red Wings and New Jersey Devils

Another notable player to have played for the Red Wings and the Devils is Brendan Shanahan.

He was the second overall pick for the New Jersey Devils in the 1987 draft. Shanahan played four seasons with the Devils, but most of the stint was with the Detroit Red Wings, where he played nine seasons.

Shanahan won three Stanley Cups with the Detroit Red Wings. Apart from New Jersey Devils and the Red Wings, he also played for the St. Louis Blues, Hartford Whalers and New York Rangers.

Other notable names who have played for both the New Jersey Devils and Red Wings include Doug Brown and Viacheslav Fetisov.

Any of the aforementioned names are correct options for today's Immaculate Grid.

