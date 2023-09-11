Which players have played for the Edmonton Oilers & Chicago Blackhawks? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 11

The 73rd edition of the Puckdoku NHL Grid requires participants to solve a cross-section between the Edmonton Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks by naming players to turn out for both franchises.

Both the Oilers and Blackhawks are among two of the most successful teams in the Western Conference to compete in the NHL. The Oilers have won five Stanley Cups, while the Hawks have done so six times.

Notably, 69 players have turned out for both the Oilers and Blackhawks. Hockey Hall of Famer Paul Coffey is one of the correct answers for today's NHL grid.

Paul Coffey

Coffey played in the league for over two decades and 1,409 games. During that span, he played 532 games for the Oilers over seven years and won three Stanley Cups with them.

Coffey had a brief stint of 10 games with the Chicago Blackhawks. Moreover, he also turned out for Detroit, Philadelphia, Boston, and Carolina and won his fourth Cup while donning the Pittsburgh Penguins jersey.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 11: Who else has played for the Oilers & Blackhawks?

Dean McAmmond

Centerman Dean McAmmond is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. He had a 17-year NHL career and played 996 games. During that span, McAmmond donned the jersey of the Oilers in 303 games over six years.

He skated for the Blackhawks for four years and played 154 games with them over two terms. Moreover, McAmmond also turned out for the Ottawa Senators, Calgary Flames, Philadelphia Flyers, Colorado Avalanche, St. Louis Blues, New York Islanders, and New Jersey Devils.

Other players to turn out for the Edmonton Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks are:

Drake Caggiula

Daniel Cleary

Doug Hicks

Jujhar Khaira

Bryan Marchment

Craig Muni

Fernando Pisani

Nikolai Khabibulin