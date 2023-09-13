Which players have played for the Florida Panthers & Boston Bruins? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept 13

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for today features an intriguing cross-section between the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins. Both teams compete in the highly competitive Atlantic Division of the East.

The Boston Bruins are one of the "original six" teams to compete in the league. They are also one of the most popular teams with six Stanley Cups. Meanwhile, the Panthers have been in the league since 1993 and are the 2023 Stanley Cup finalists.

Notably, 46 players have turned out for both the Panthers and Bruins, with Nathan Horton being one of them.

He was drafted No.3 overall by the Panthers in the 2003 draft. Horton spent six years with the Panthers and played 422 games for them. He joined the Bruins in the 2010-11 season and skated for them in 169 games over three years. Horton also won the Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011.

Moreover, the one-time Stanley Cup winner also shared a brief stint of 36 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept.13: Who else has played for the Panthers & Bruins?

Gord Murphy

Defenseman Gord Murphy is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. He had a 14-year career and played 862 games. During that span, Murphy skated for the Panthers in 410 games over six years.

He donned the Bruins jersey in 106 games over three years. Moreover, Murphy also plied his trade with the Philadelphia Flyers and the Atlanta Thrashers.

Other players to turn out for the Florida Panthers & Boston Bruins are:

Reilly Smith

Gregory Campbell

Brad Boyes

Noel Acciari

Frank Vetrano

Jozef Stumpel

Marty Reasoner

Steve Montador