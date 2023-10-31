Which players have played for the Florida Panthers & Dallas Stars? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for October 31

The last edition of the Puckokdu NHL Grid for October has been released, marking the 122nd overall edition of the 3x3 hockey trivia game. In today's NHL grid, users are asked to solve a cross-section between the Florida Panthers and Dallas Stars by naming players to turn out for both teams.

The Florida Panthers have been in the league since 1993 and compete in the Atlantic Division of the East. They are yet to lift the Stanley Cup.

Meanwhile, the Stars also became part of the league in the same year as the Panthers. The Stars have won the Cup once and compete in the West's Central Division.

Notably, only 33 players in the league have turned out for Florida and Dallas, with former centerman Stu Barnes being one of them.

Stu Barnes, Dallas Stars v Los Angeles Kings

He was drafted No. 4 overall by the Winnipeg Jets in the 1989 NHL draft. After playing for three seasons with the Jets, he joined the Florida Panthers in the 1993-94 season. He played in 191 games over four years with the Cats.

Barnes joined the Dallas Stars in the 2002-03 season and skated in 329 games over five years with the team. Moreover, the Alberta native forward also had a career with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres.

Puckdoku NHL Grid: Who else has played for the Florida Panthers & Dallas Stars?

Radek Dvorak, Florida Panthers v New York Islanders

Former right winger Radek Dvorak is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. He was drafted No. 10 overall by the Florida Panthers in the 1995 NHL draft.

Dvorak played in 613 games over nine years with the Panthers. He joined the Stars in the 2011-12 season and had a brief stint of 73 games with the team. Moreover, Radek Dvorak also played for the New York Rangers, Edmonton Oilers, St. Louis Blues, Atlanta Thrashers, Anaheim Ducks and Carolina Hurricanes.

Other players to turn out for Florida and Dallas are:

Niklas Hagman

Jussi Jokinen

Kirk Muller

Brian Skrudland

Ray Whitney

Alex Auld

Evgenii Dadonov

Greg Adams