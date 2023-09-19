Which players have played for the LA Kings & Boston Bruins? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 19

The LA Kings and the Boston Bruins are the two teams featured in today's Puckdoku NHL Grid by naming players to suit up for both franchises during their careers.

Both the Kings and Bruins are two of the most competitive teams in the NHL. The LA Kings are the two-time Stanley Cup winners, have been in the league since 1967, and compete in the Pacific Division of the West.

Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins are one of the "original six" teams. They have won the Stanley Cup five times and compete in the highly competitive Atlantic Division of the East.

Notably, 86 players in the league have skated for both the Kings and Bruins during their careers, with Hockey Hall of Famer Paul Coffey being one of them.

Cauffey had a 21-year career and won four Cup titles in 1,409 games played. During that span, he played for the Kings in 60 games over two years. The four-time Cup winner had a brief stint of 18 games with the Boston Bruins in 2001-01.

Moreover, he also turned out for the Edmonton Oilers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Detroit Red Wings, Carolina/Hartford, Philadelphia Flyers, and Chicago Blackhawks.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 19: Who else has played for both the Kings & Bruins?

The four-time Stanley Cup winner with the New York Islanders, Butch Goring, is another correct answer for today's NHL grid.

He had a 16-year career and played 1,107 games. During that span, Goring spent 11 years with the LA Kings and played 736 games for them. He had a brief stint of 36 games with the Bruins in 1984-85.

Other players to turn out for LA and Boston are:

Milan Lucic

Jarome Iginla

Jozef Stumpel

Glen Murray

Jason Allison

Marty McSorley

Byron Dafoe

Felix Potvin