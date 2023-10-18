Which players have played for the LA Kings & Carolina Hurricanes? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers

In the 109th edition of the Puckdoku NHL Grid for Oct. 18, participants are required to solve a cross-section between the LA Kings and Carolina Hurricanes.

The LA Kings are the two-time Stanley Cup champions. They compete in the Pacific Division of the West. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes have won the championship once and play in the East's Metro Division.

Notably, only 42 players in the league have turned out for LA and Carolina, with Hall of Famer Paul Coffey being one of them.

Paul Coffey (R)

He had a 21-year career and played 1,409 games in his career. During that span, Coffey turned out for the Kings in 60 games over two years. He donned the Hurricanes jersey in 133 games over three years.

Moreover, the four-time Stanley Cup winner also played for the Edmonton Oilers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Detroit Red Wings, Philadelphia Flyers, Chicago Blackhawks, and Boston Bruins.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers: Who else has played for the LA Kings and Carolina Hurricanes?

Sean Burke, Phoenix Coyotes v Los Angeles Kings

Former goaltender Sean Burke is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. He had an 18-year career and played 820 games. During that period, Burke guarded the nets for the Hurricanes in 281 games over six years.

He spent his last season with the LA Kings, appearing in only 23 games for the team. Moreover, Burke also turned out for the Phoenix Coyotes, New Jersey Devils, Philadelphia Flyers, Florida Panthers, Vancouver Canucks, and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Other players to play for the Kings and Hurricanes are:

Justin Williams

Dave Babysch

Ray Ferraro

Russ Anderson

Eric Belanger

Joe Corvo

Patrick O'Sullivan

Tiger Williams