Which players have played for the Minnesota Wild & Anaheim Ducks? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for October 6

The 97th edition of the Puckdoku NHL Grid for October 6 requires users to solve a cross-section between the Minnesota Wild and Anaheim Ducks. Both teams compete in the Western Conference.

The Wild represent the Central Division, while the Ducks play in the Pacific Division. In terms of success, the Ducks have an edge over the Wild, as they have won the Stanley Cup once, whereas the Wild have yet to achieve the same.

Notably, only 45 players in the league have turned out for Minnesota and Anaheim, with center Nick Bonino being one of them.

Nick Bonino, San Jose Sharks v Anaheim Ducks

He's had a 14-year career and played 823 games. During that span, Bonino spent five years with the Ducks and skated in 189 games for the team. He had a brief stint of 55 games with the Wild in the 2020-21 season.

Moreover, the 35-year-old also played for the Vancouver Canucks, San Jose Sharks, and Nashville Predators and won two Stanley Cups while playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017. He signed for the New York Rangers as a free agent this summer.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for October 6: Who else has played for Minnesota & Anaheim?

Matt Cullen, Minnesota Wild v Anaheim Ducks

The three-time Stanley Cup winner, Matt Cullen, is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. He had a 21-year career and played 1,516 games. During that span, Cullen skated for six years with the Ducks and skated in 427 games for them.

He later played 272 games for the Minnesota Wild over four years. Moreover, Cullen also donned the jerseys of the Carolina Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins, Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators, New York Rangers, and Ottawa Senators.

Other players to represent both the Wild and Ducks are:

Keith Carney

Ryan Carter

Nicolas Deslauriers

Jason Marshall

Sam Steel

Petr Sykora

Ilya Bryzgalov

Marc Chouinard