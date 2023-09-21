Which players have played for the Minnesota Wild & Carolina Hurricanes? Pucdkoku NHL Grid answers for September 21

In the September 21st edition of the Puckdoku NHL Grid, users are required to solve a cross-section between the Minnesota Wild and Carolina Hurricanes by naming players to turn out for both franchises.

The Wild have been in the league for over two decades now. They compete in the Central Division of the West. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes have been in the league since 1997 and compete in the East's Metro Division.

Notably, only 20 players in the league have turned out for both the Wild and Hurricanes, with three-time NHL All-Star Brent Burns being one of them.

Brent Burns, New York Islanders v Carolina Hurricanes - Game Five

Burns has had a 19-year career and played 1,333 games. During that span, he skated for the Minnesota Wild in 453 games over seven years. He's been with the Carolina Hurricanes since the 2022-23 season and has played 82 games with them.

Moreover, Burns also had a decade-plus career with the San Jose Sharks.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for September 21: Who else has played for both the Wild & Hurricanes?

Ryan Carter, Minnesota Wild v Anaheim Ducks

Left winger Ryan Carter is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. He had a 19-year career and played 473 games.

Carter, during that span, spent two years with the Wild and played 113 games for the team. He had a brief stint of 32 games with the Hurricanes in 2010-11. Moreover, Carter also turned out for the Anaheim Ducks, New Jersey Devils and Florida Panthers in his career.

Other players to turn out for Minnesota & Carolina are:

Eric Staal

Matt Cullen

Eric Belanger

Marc-Andre Bergeron

Ian Cole

Zac Dalpe

Nino Niederreiter

Victor Rask