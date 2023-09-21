Which players have played for the Montreal Canadiens & Anaheim Ducks? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 21

The Montreal Canadiens and the Anaheim Ducks are the two teams users need to solve in today's Puckdoku NHL Grid by naming players to turn out for both franchises during their careers.

To solve this NHL grid, Finnish centerman Saku Koivu is one of the correct answers. He was drafted No. 21 overall by the Canadiens in the 1993 draft.

Saku Koivu, St Louis Blues v Anaheim Ducks

He had an 18-year career and played 1,124 games with only two franchises. He played 792 games over 13 years with the Canadiens and had a stint of five years with the Ducks, in which he appeared in 332 games.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 21: Who else has skated for both the Canadiens & Ducks?

Saku Koivu is not the only player in the league who has played for the two aforementioned teams. Notably, there are 46 more players to turn out for both the Canadiens and Ducks.

Rene Bourque, New York Rangers v Montreal Canadiens - Game One

Right winger Rene Bourque is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. He had a twelve-year career and played 725 games. During that span, Bourque spent four years with the Canadiens and played 141 games. He had a brief stint of 30 games with Anaheim in 2014-15.

Moreover, Borque also suited up for the Calgary Flames, Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets and Colorado Avalanche in his career.

Other players to turn out for both Montreal and Anaheim are:

Kevin Haller

Brian Bellows

Nathan Beaulieu

Chad Kilger

Stephan Lebeau

Mathieu Perreault

Sheldon Souray

Patrick Traverse