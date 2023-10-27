Which players have played for the Montreal Canadiens & Minnesota Wild? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for October 27 has been released, marking the 118th edition of the 3x3 hockey trivia game. In today's NHL grid, users are required to solve a cross-section between the Montreal Canadiens and Minnesota Wild.

The Canadiens are one of the "Original Six" teams and the most successful NHL club with 24 Stanley Cup titles. They compete in the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild became part of the league in 2000. They compete in the Central Division of the West.

Notably, only 33 players in the league have turned out for Montreal and Minnesota, with 2001-02 Vezina winner Jose Theodore being one of them.

Jose Theodore, Montreal Canadiens v Vancouver Canucks

Theodore was drafted 44th overall by the Canadiens in the 1994 draft. He spent nine years with the Habs and guarded the nets in 353 games for them. Theodore also had a brief stint of 32 games with the Wild.

Moreover, the one-time Vezina winner also turned out for the Colorado Avalanche, Washington Capitals and Florida Panthers during his 16-year career.

Puckdoku NHL Grid: Who else has played for the Montreal Canadiens and Minnesota Wild?

Benoit Pouliot, Montreal Canadiens v New Jersey Devils

Benoit Pouliot is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. He was drafted fourth overall by the Minnesota Wild in the 2005 draft.

The former left-winger skated for four years in 65 games for the Wild. He joined the Habs during the 2009-10 season and donned their jerseys in 118 games over two years.

Moreover, Benoit Pouliot also had a stint with the Edmonton Oilers, Boston Bruins, Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Rangers and Buffalo Sabres in his 12-year career.

Other players to turn out for Montreal & Minnesota are:

Mike Reilly

Ryan White

Sergei Zholtok

Alex Galchenyuk

Tom Gilbert

Jordie Benn

Marc-Andre Bergeron

Nicolas Deslauries