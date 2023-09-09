Which players have played for the Montreal Canadiens & Ottawa Senators? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept.9

Today's Pucdkoku NHL Grid features a cross-section between two of the most popular Canada-based franchises, the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators. Both clubs compete in the Atlantic Division of the East.

The Habs are one of the "original six" and the most successful team in the NHL, with 24 Stanley Cup titles. Meanwhile, the Sens joined the league in 1992 and are still on a quest to lift the Cup for the first time.

Notably, 44 players have turned out for both franchises during their careers. To solve today's NHL grid, former winger Benoit Brunet is one of the correct answers.

Benoit Brunet, Maple Leafs v Senators

Brunet had a 13-year career spanning 539 games. During that time, he turned out for the Habs in 494 games in a decade-plus stint with the team and also won one Cup with them in 1993.

The one-time Cup winner had a brief stint of 13 games with the Ottawa Senators. Moreover, he also had a brief stint of one season with the Dallas Stars.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 9: Who else has played for both the Habs & Sens?

Alex Kovalev, Ottawa Senators v Philadelphia Flyers

Alex Kovalev is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. He had a 19-year career and 1,316 games. Over that course, Kovalev had a five-year stint with the Canadiens and played 314 games for them.

He joined the Senators in the 2009-10 season and donned their jersey in 131 games over two terms. Moreover, Kovalev also played for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Florida Panthers and won one Cup while playing for the New York Rangers in 1994.

Other players to turn out for the Canadiens & Senators are:

Alex Galchenyuk

Joe Juneau

Victor Mete

Patrick Traverse

Chris Wideman

Sergei Zholtok

Mike Condon

Radek Bonk