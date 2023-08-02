Which players have played for both Montreal Canadiens & Toronto Maple Leafs? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 2

One of the cross-sections in today's Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid has fans locked in a bitter rivalry between the Montreal Canadiens and the Toronto Maple Leafs to name the players who have represented both teams throughout their careers.

Montreal and Toronto are two of the most successful franchises in history, with a storied history dating back to the reign of the "Original Six." Many NHL players have switched sides during their careers.

Tomas Plekanec is one of the most notable players to represent both Montreal and Toronto in his career. Plekanec was drafted 71st overall by the Canadiens in the 2001 draft.

He spent almost his entire career with the Montreal Canadiens except for a brief stint of 17 games played with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 2: Other players to represent both Canadiens & Maple Leafs

1) Doug Gilmour

Gilmour is a one-time Stanley Cup champion with the Calgary Flames in 1999. Drafted 134th overall by the St. Louis Blues in the 1982 draft, Gilmour played in the NHL for over two decades.

He played six seasons with the Maple Leafs and two with the Canadiens. Gilmour also played for the likes of the Buffalo Sabres, Chicago Blackhawks and New Jersey Devils.

2) Mike Komisarek

Another player who wore the jerseys of both franchises is Mike Komisarek. He was drafted No.7 overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2001 draft.

Komisarek played for six seasons with the Canadiens and went on to join the Maple Leafs, where he played for three seasons. He also played for the likes of the Carolina Hurricanes.

3) Mikhail Grabovski

Grabovski was drafted 150th overall by the Canadiens in the 2004 draft. After playing two seasons with them, Grabovski joined the Toronto Maple Leafs, where he had a stint of five seasons.

Grabovski also played for the likes of the Washington Capitals and the New York Rangers in his NHL career.