Which players have played for the Montreal Canadiens & Toronto Maple Leafs? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 14

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for September 14 features an intriguing cross-section between the two "original six" teams, the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs. Both teams are two of the fiercest rivals to compete in the highly competitive Atlantic Division of the East.

Moreover, both the Canadiens and Maple Leafs are two of the most successful clubs and have 37 Stanley Cup titles between them, with the Canadiens winning it 24 times.

Despite being rivals, 109 players have shared stints with both the Canadiens and Maple Leafs. To solve today's NHL grid, Jacques Plante, the legendary goaltender, is one of the correct answers.

The six-time Cup winner and seven-time Vezina Trophy awardee had an 18-year career and played 837 games. During that span, Plante guarded the nets for the Canadiens in 556 games over 11 years.

He later joined their rival club, the Maple Leafs, where Plante spent three years and played 106 games between the pipes. Moreover, the legendary goaltender also turned out for the Boston Bruins, New York Rangers and St. Louis Blues.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 14: Who else has played for the Canadiens and Maple Leafs?

Kirk Muller

Winger Kirk Muller is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. He had a 19-year career and played 1,349 games. During that span, Muller spent four years with the Canadiens and played 267 games in two stints. He also won a Cup with Montreal in 1993.

Muller had a brief stint of two years and played 102 games for the Maple Leafs. Moreover, he also had stints with the New Jersey Devils, Dallas Stars, Florida Panthers and New York Islanders.

Other players to share stints with Montreal & Toronto are:

Tomas Plekanec

Doug Gilmour

Tomas Kaberle

Chad Kilger

Russ Courtnall

Michel Larocque

Ron Hainsey

Bill Root