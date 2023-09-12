Which players have played for the Nashville Predators and Carolina Hurricanes? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept.12

In today's Puckdoku NHL Grid, the Nashville Predators and Carolina Hurricanes are the two teams that need to be solved by naming players who played for both franchises.

The Predators have been a member of the league since 1997 and compete in the West's Central Division. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes have been in the league since 1972 and compete in the East's Metro Division. They have won the Stanley Cup once in 2006, while the Predators are still looking for their first.

Notably, only 28 players have turned out for both the Predators and Hurricanes. Adam Hall is one of the correct answers for today's NHL grid.

Adam Hall, Predators v Red Wings

He was drafted 52nd overall by the Predators in the 1999 draft and played 234 games for the team over four years. Hall had a brief stint of six games with the Hurricanes.

Moreover, Hall, in his 11-year career span and 682 games, also played for the Tampa Bay Lightning, Philadelphia Flyers, Minnesota Wild, New York Rangers, and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept.12: Who else has played for the Predators & Hurricanes?

Scott Walker, New York Islanders v Nashville Predators

Scott Walker is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. He had a 17-year career and played 829 games. During that span, Walker donned the Predators jersey in 410 games over seven years.

He joined the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2006-07 season and skated for the team in 213 games over four years. Moreover, he also had stints with the Vancouver Canucks, Carolina Hurricanes, and Washington Capitals.

Other players to turn out for the Nashville Predators & Carolina Hurricanes are:

Dan Ellis

Matt Cullen

Bob Boughner

Martin Gelinas

Andrew Hutchinson

Viktor Stalberg

Nino Niederreiter

Erik Haula