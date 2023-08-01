Which players have played for both New Jersey Devils & Dallas Stars? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 1

One of the cross-sections in today's Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid is to name the players who have played for both the New Jersey Devils and the Dallas Stars. To complete this section, participants can enter both active and retired players.

Many players during their careers have represented both the New Jersey Devils and Dallas Stars. Jaromir Jagr has been the top pick by Puckdoku users to complete this section.

Jaromir Jagr during his stint with the Florida Panthers

Jagr was one of the most notable journeymen in NHL history, appearing for nine different teams in his career. He won two consecutive Stanley Cup championships with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1991 and 1992.

Jagr played in 1.733 games during his over two-decade career, cementing his place as one of the greatest NHL players of all time. He was a member of the New Jersey Devils for two seasons and the Dallas Stars for one.

Despite being 51, Jaromir Jagr continues to play top-level professional hockey for Ryitri Kladino in the Czech Extraliga.

Here are the other three players you can use to complete the grid:

NHL Immaculate Grid Answers for August 1: Players to play for both New Jersey Devils & Dallas Stars

1) Scott Wedgewood

Wedgewood was drafted 84th overall by the Dallas Stars in the 2010 draft. The 6-2 Canadian goaltender has played for three seasons with the New Jersey Devils in two terms.

Wedgewood has been with the Dallas Stars for over two seasons. He also had a brief stint of one season with the Arizona Coyotes. Wedgewood in his career has appeared in 98 games.

2) Jamie Langenbrunner

Langenbrunner was one of the greatest wingers of his time. He was drafted 35th overall by the Dallas Stars in the 1993 draft.

Langenbrunner spent over a decade playing in the league, almost entirely with the Dallas Stars and New Jersey Devils. He won two Stanley Cups in his career, one with the Stars in 1999 and the other with the Devils in 2003. Langenbrunner appeared in 1,109 games during his career.

3) Jason Arnott

Arnott was drafted 7th overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 1993 draft. Following his five-year tenure with the Oilers, Arnott joined the New Jersey Devils for six seasons.

He further went on to join the Dallas Stars as his third team and played for four seasons with them. Jason Arnott played in 1,244 career games and also played for the likes of the Nashville Predators, Washington Capitals, and St. Louis Blues.