Which players have played for both New Jersey Devils & Pittsburgh Penguins? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 21

The NHL Immaculate Grid by Puckdoku is available to play, marking the 21st day of the engaging trivia game.

One of the cross-sections for today's grid features a question where users are asked to name players who have played for both the New Jersey Devils and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Well, many players have put on the jerseys of both teams over the years. One of the most notable ones to play for both the New Jersey Devils and the Pittsburgh Penguins is Jaromir Jagr, the best Czech player to play in the National Hockey League.

Jaromir Jagr #68

Jagr was the No.5 overall pick for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 1990 draft. Jagr played 24 seasons in the league for nine different teams.

Jaromir Jagr played 11 seasons with the Penguins and two with the New Jersey Devils. At the age of 53, Jagr is still playing professional hockey.

Other notable NHL players to represent both New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins

John Marino: Marino was the No. 154 overall pick for the Edmonton Oilers in the 2015 draft. He joined the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2019-20 season and played three seasons with them. Marino currently plays for the Devils, with whom he has spent one season.

Paul Martin: Martin was the No. 62 overall pick for the New Jersey Devils in the 2000 draft. After spending six seasons with the Devils, he joined the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he played for five seasons.

Beau Bennett: Bennett was the No. 20 overall pick for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2010 draft. He played four seasons with the Penguins and later joined the New Jersey Devils, where he had a brief stint of one season.

Ben Lovejoy: Lovejoy entered the NHL as an undrafted player. He joined the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2008-09 season and spent seven seasons with them. Lovejoy later joined the New Jersey Devils where he played three seasons.

Also Read: NHL Immaculate Grid: Puckdoku July 21 answers you need to know

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence