Which players have played for the New Jersey Devils & the Washington Capitals? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 15

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for Sept. 15 requires participants to name players who have skated for both the New Jersey Devils and the Washington Capitals.

The Devils and Capitals are two of the most competitive clubs in the league. Both teams compete in the Metro Division of the East and have four Stanley Cups between them, with the Devils winning three.

Notably, 43 players have turned out for both the Devils and Capitals, and two of them have played for only these two teams in the league.

Defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler is one of the players to play for only the Devils and Capitals. He was drafted 57th overall by the Caps in the 2015 draft and played 97 games there for three years.

Siegenthaler joined the Devils in the 2020-21 season and has been with them since then. He has played 158 games for the Devils.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 15: Who else has played for both the Devils and the Capitals?

Goaltender Vitek Vanecek is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. He's the second player to only turn out for the two aforementioned teams.

Vanecek was drafted 39th overall by the Capitals in the 2014 draft and played 79 games over two years with them. He joined the New Jersey Devils in the 2022-23 season and has been with them since then. The goaltender has guarded the nets for the Devils in 52 games.

Other players to turn out for New Jersey & Washington are:

Jaromir Jagr

Jason Arnott

Jeff Friesen

Ilya Kovalchuk

Jim McKenzie

Scott Stevens

Dainius Zubrus

Craig Billington