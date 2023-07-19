Which players have played for both New York Islanders and Anaheim Ducks? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 19

The Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid for July 19 is now available to play. One of the cross-sections for today's Puckdoku grid features players who have played for both the New York York Islanders and the Anaheim Ducks.

Many players have done so. Kyle Palmieri is the most notable player who has played for both the New York Islanders and the Anaheim Ducks.

New York Islanders vs Arizona Coyotes

Palmieri was the No.26 overall pick for the Anaheim Ducks in the 2009 draft. He played for the Ducks for five seasons before joining the New Jersey Devils (six seasons).

Following his stint with the Devils, Palmieri joined the New York Islanders, where he has spent the last three seasons. Palmieri has been in the NHL for over 10 seasons.

Other NHL players to play for both New York Islanders and Anaheim Ducks

Todd Bertuzzi: Bertuzzi was the No.23 overall pick for the New York Islanders in the 1993 draft.

He played three seasons with the Islanders and joined the Anaheim Ducks where he played for one season. Apart from the Islanders and Ducks, Bertuzzi has also played for the Vancouver Canucks, Florida Panthers, Calgary Flames and Detroit Red Wings.

Chris Wagner: Wagner was the No.122 overall pick for the Anaheim Ducks in the 2010 draft.

After spending five seasons with the Ducks, Wagner joined the New York Islanders, where he played 15 games for them. Apart from the Ducks and Islanders, Wagner has also played for the Boston Bruins. He now plays for the Colorado Avalanche.

Nate Thompson: Thompson was the No.183 overall pick for the Boston Bruins in the 2003 draft. After playing four games with the Bruins in his rookie season, Thomson joined the New York Islanders (two seasons) and also played for the Anaheim Ducks (three seasons).

Apart from the Ducks and the Islanders, Thompson has also played for the Tampa Bay Lightning, Ottawa Senators, LA Kings, Montreal Canadiens, Winnipeg Jets and Philadelphia Flyers.

So those are some of the names you can enter in today's Puckdoku Grid to complete the Islanders-Ducks cross-section.

Also Read: Which players have played for Nashville Predators and 5 or more teams during their careers? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 19

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault