Which players have played for the New York Islanders & New Jersey Devils? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept.7

In the first row of today's Puckdoku NHL Grid, participants are required to solve an intriguing cross-section between the New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils. One thing is common between these two teams: the New York Rangers are their biggest rivals.

The Islanders are famously known for establishing one of the best dynasties in the league by winning four consecutive Stanley Cups between 1980-83. The Isles have been competing in the league since 1972 and play in the Metro Division of the East.

Meanwhile, the New Jersey Devils, joined the league two years ahead of the Islanders and also compete in the same division. The Devils are three-time Cup winners.

Notably, 60 players have turned out for both the Islanders and Devils during their careers. To solve this NHL grid, right winger Arron Asham is one of the correct answers.

Arron Asham, New York Islanders v Philadelphia Flyers

Asham had an NHL career of 15 years, spanning 789 games. During that span, he turned out for the Islanders for four years and played 300 games for the team. He had a brief stint of 77 games with the New Jersey Devils.

Moreover, Arron Asham also provided his services on the wing for the Montreal Canadiens, Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins, and New York Rangers.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept.7: Who else has played for the Islanders and Devils?

Garry Howatt (L)

Garry Howatt is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. He was drafted 10th overall by the New York Islanders in the 1972 NHL Amateur draft. Howatt skated for nine years with the Isles and appeared in 596 games. He also won two Stanley Cups with the team.

Howatt joined the Devils in the 1982-83 season and played 44 games over two years with them. Moreover, he also had a career of one season with the Hartford Whalers.

Other players to turn out for the New York Islanders & New Jersey Devils are:

Glenn Resch

Steve Thomas

Zach Parise

Michael Grabner

Kyle Palmieri

Vladimir Malakhov

Dave Lewis

Tom Kurvers