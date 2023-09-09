Which players have played for the New York Islanders & Ottawa Senators? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 9

In today's Puckdoku NHL Grid, participants are required to solve a cross-section between the New York Islanders and Ottawa Senators by naming players to turn out for both franchises during their careers.

The Isles have been a member of the NHL since 1972 and are famously known for their indomitable dynasty, which they established by winning four consecutive Stanley Cups between 1980 and 1983. They compete in the Metro Division of the East.

The Senators, meanwhile, have now been in the league for over two decades. They compete in the Atlantic Division of the East and are yet to hoist the Stanley Cup.

Notably, only 43 players have donned both the Islanders and Senators jerseys during their careers, with Chris Campoli being one of them. Campoli is a correct pick for today's NHL grid.

Chris Campoli, Ottawa Senators v Calgary Flames

Campoli was drafted 227th overall by the Islanders in 2004 and skated for them in 228 games for four years. He spent three years with the Senators and appeared in 150 games for the team.

Moreover, Campoli, in his seven-year career spanning 440 games, also played for the Chicago Blackhawks and Montreal Canadiens.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 9: Who else has represented both the Islanders & Senators?

Travis Hamonic, Ottawa Senators v New York Rangers

Travis Hamonic is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. He has had a career spanning 13 years and 793 games. During that span, Hamonic played for the Islanders in 444 games over four years.

He joined Ottawa in the 2021-22 season and has been with them since then. So far, he's played 94 games for the Sens. Moreover, Hamonic also had stints with the Calgary Flames and the Vancouver Canucks.

Here are some other players to turn out for both the New York Islanders & Ottawa Senators:

Derek Armstrong

Steve Konroyd

Brad Lauer

Mike Sillinger

Alexei Yashin

Robin Lehner

Zdeno Chara

Derick Brassard