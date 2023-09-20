Which players have played for the New York Islanders & Pittsburgh Penguins? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 20

In the September 20th edition of the Puckdoku NHL Grid, users are required to name players who have played for both the New York Islanders and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Islanders and the Pens are two of the most successful teams and have nine Stanley Cup titles between them, with the Pens winning five. Both teams compete in the East's Metro Division.

Notably, 61 players in the league have turned out for both the Islanders and the Penguins, with winger Arron Asham being one of them.

Aaron Asham, Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Islanders

Asham had a 15-year career and played 789 games. During that span, he played for the New York Islanders in 300 games over four years, from 2002-03 to 2006-07. He joined the Penguins in the 2010-11 season and skated in 108 games over two years with them.

Asham also turned out for the Montreal Canadiens, Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 20: Who else has played for the Islanders and the Penguins?

Hockey Hall of Famer Bryan Trottier is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. He had an 18-year career and played only for the Islanders and Penguins in 1279 games.

Trottier spent 15 years with the Islanders and played 1,123 games. He also won four Cups with them, between 1980 and 1983. He played 156 games over three years with the Pittsburgh Penguins and won two more Cups with them, in 1991 and 1992.

Other players to turn out for both the Islanders and the Penguins are:

Bill Guerin

Darius Kasparaitis

Derick Brassard

Zigmund Palffy

Miroslav Satan

Thomas Greiss

Martin Straka

Eric Godard