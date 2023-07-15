Which players have played for both New York Islanders and Rangers? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 15

The Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid for July 15 is live to play. Each day, it provides users a unique challenge to test their hockey IQ.

One of the cross-sections in today's NHL grid is to name a player who has played for both the New York Islanders and the New York Rangers. Numerous players have had the opportunity to be part of both franchises.

One of the most notable players to play for both teams is Greg Gilbert. He was the 80th overall pick for the Islanders in the 1980 draft. He played seven seasons with the Islanders and one with the New York Rangers.

Gilbert is also the only player to win the Stanley Cup with both franchises. He won two Cups with the Islanders (1982 and 83) and one with the Rangers (1994).

Other players to play for both New York Islanders and Rangers in NHL

Mike Dunham: Dunham is a former goaltender who has played for both the Islanders and the Rangers. He played two seasons with the Rangers and one with the Islanders.

Pat LaFontaine: LaFontaine was the third overall pick for the Islanders in the 1983 draft. He played eight seasons with them and one with the New York Rangers, which was also his last in the NHL.

Glenn Healy: Goaltender Healy spent four seasons with the Islanders before joining the Rangers, where he played four seasons.

Ryan Strome: Strome was the fifth overall pick for the Islanders in the 2011 draft. He has played four seasons with the Islanders and five with the Rangers. He's the only active player in this list to have played for both franchises. Strome now plays for the Anaheim Ducks.

So, those were some of the names you can enter in today's Puckdoku Immaculate Grid to complete the Islanders-Rangers cross-section.

