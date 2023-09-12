Which players have played for the New York Rangers and San Jose Sharks? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept.12

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for today features an intriguing cross-section between the New York Rangers and San Jose Sharks. Participants may require a bit of deep knowledge of the league to identify players who played for both teams to solve this NHL grid.

The Rangers are one of the "original six" teams in the league. The Blue Shirts are the four-time Stanley Cup champions and compete in the East's Metro Division. Meanwhile, the Sharks have been a member of the league since 1991 and compete in the Pacific Division of the West.

Notably, there are 45 players to turn out for both the Rangers and Sharks, with Adam Graves being one of them.

Adam Graves, Minnesota Wild v New York Rangers

He had a 16-year career and played 1,152 games. During that span, Graves skated for the Rangers in 772 games over a decade and also won one Cup with them.

He joined the Sharks in the 2001-02 season and donned their jersey in 163 games over two years. Moreover, Graves also had stints with the Detroit Red Wings and won his second Cup while playing for the Edmonton Oilers.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept.12: Who else has represented both the Rangers and Sharks?

Dan Boyle, New York Rangers v Tampa Bay Lightning - Game Three

Defenseman Dan Boyle is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. The two-time NHL All-Star had an 18-year career and played 1,093 games. During that span, Boyle spent six years with the San Jose Sharks and played 431 games.

He joined the New York Rangers in the 2014-15 season and donned their jersey in 139 games over two years. Moreover, Boyle also had a career with the Florida Panthers and won one Cup while playing for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Other players to turn out for the Rangers & Sharks are:

Tony Granato

Kelly Kisio

John MacLean

Kevin Miller

Dominic Moore

Mark Pavelich

Mikael Samuelsson

Darren Turcotte