Which players have played for the New York Rangers & Tampa Bay Lightning? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 20

The New York Rangers and the Tampa Bay Lightning are the two teams that feature in today's Puckdoku NHL Grid. Users are required to name players who turned up for both teams.

The New York Rangers are one of the "original six" and have won the Stanley Cup four times. The Blue Shirts compete in the East's Metro Division.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Lightning have been in the league for three decades. The Bolts have won the Cup three times and compete in the highly competitive Atlantic Division of the East.

Notably, 64 players have suited up for both the Rangers and the Lightning, with winger Ryan Callahan being one of them.

Ryan Callahan, Buffalo Sabres vs Tampa Bay Lightning

He had a 13-year career and played 757 games. Callahan, during that span, donned the Rangers jersey in 450 games over eight years. He skated for 307 games in six years with the Bolts.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 20: Who else has played for the Rangers and the Lightning?

Dan Girardi, New York Rangers vs Tampa Bay Lightning - Game Four

Defenseman Dan Girardi is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. He skated for 13 years in the league and played 927 games.

During that span, Giardi spent 11 years with the Rangers and played 788 games for them. He joined the Lightning in the 2017-18 season and skated in 139 games over two years with them.

Other players to turn out for both the Rangers & Lightning are:

Jan Hlavak

J.T. Miller

Dominic Moore

Michael Nylander

David Shaw

Jay Wells

Kevin Weekes

Barclay Goodrow