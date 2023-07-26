Which players have played for both Philadelphia Flyers & Winnipeg Jets? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 26

The NHL Immaculate Grid by Puckdoku for July 26 is out, marking the 26th day of this entertaining hockey trivia game. One of the cross-sections is to name the players to have played for both the Philadelphia Flyers and the Winnipeg Jets.

Many players have worn the jerseys of both franchises during their NHL careers, with Kevin Hayes being one of the most notable.

#13 Kevin Hayes.

Hayes was the No.24 pick for the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2010 NHL Draft. He also played one season with the Winnipeg Jets and four with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Hayes further played for the New York Rangers and was recently traded to the St. Louis Blues by the Flyers.

Other NHL players to represent both Philadelphia Flyers & Winnipeg Jets

#1 Brendan Lemieux: Lemieux was the No.31 pick for the Buffalo Sabres in the 2014 NHL Draft but never played for them. He played two seasons with the Winnipeg Jets and one with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Brendan Lemieux also had a career with the New York Rangers and LA Kings.

#2 Sam Gagner: Gagner was the No.6 overall pick for the Edmonton Oilers in the 2007 draft. He played one season each with the Flyers and Jets.

Ganger has also played for the likes of the Arizona Coyotes, Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers, Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings.

#3 Nate Thompson: Thompson was the No.183 pick for the Boston Bruins in the 2003 NHL Draft. He played two seasons with the Flyers and one with the Winnipeg Jets.

Nate Thompson also had a career with the likes of the Boston Bruins, New York Islanders, Tampa Bay Lightning, Anaheim Ducks, Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators.

#4 Randy Jones: Jones entered the NHL as an undrafted player and joined the Philadelphia Flyers for five seasons. He had a brief stint of 39 games with the Winnipeg Jets.

Jones also played for the likes of the LA Kings and Tampa Bay Lightning during his career.

Also Read: NHL Immaculate Grid: Puckdoku July 26 answers you need to know

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!