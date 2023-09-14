Which players have played for the Pittsburgh Penguins & Vancouver Canucks? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept.14

In today's Puckdoku NHL Grid, participants are required to solve an intriguing cross-section between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Vancouver Canucks by naming players to turn out for both franchises.

The Pens are one of the most successful clubs in the NHL, with five Stanley Cups. They have been in the league since 1967 and compete in the Metro Division of the East.

Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks became a part of the league in 1970 and compete in the highly competitive Pacific Division of the West. The Canucks have yet to hoist their first championship.

Notably, 77 players in the league have turned out for both the Pens and Canucks, with forward Matt Cooke being one of them.

Matt Cooke, Toronto Maple Leafs v Vancouver Canucks

Cooke had a 16-year career and played 1,046 games. During that span, he donned the Canucks jersey in 566 games over nine years, from 1998-99 to 2006-07.

He joined the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2008-09 season and skated in 352 games over five years with them, and also won one Cup with the team. Moreover, he also played for the Minnesota Wild and Washington Capitals.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept.14: Who else has played for the Penguins & Canucks?

Winger Jarkko Ruuto is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. He had a decade-plus career and played 652 games, During that span, Ruuto skated for the Canucks in 267 games over six years, from 1999-00 to 2005-06.

Ruuto joined the Penguins in the 2006-07 season and played 152 games in two years with them. Moreover, he also shared stints with the Ottawa Senators and Anaheim Ducks.

Other players to turn out for the Penguins and Canucks are:

Markus Naslund

Jussi Jokinen

Brandon Sutter

Tanner Pearson

Petr Nedved

Jare McCann

Johan Hedberg

Shawn Antoski