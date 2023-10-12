Which players have played for the Seattle Kraken & San Jose Sharks? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers

The 103rd edition of the Puckdoku NHL Grid for October 12 requires participants to solve an intriguing cross-section between the Seattle Kraken and San Jose Sharks by naming players to turn out for both teams.

Notably, the Kraken are the most recent expansion team in the NHL, having joined only two years ago. They compete in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the Sharks have been in the league since 1991. They also compete in the same division as the Kraken. Both clubs have yet to lift the coveted Stanley Cup.

Due to the Kraken being the most recent expansion team, only six players in the league have turned out for both Seattle and San Jose, with Ryan Donato being one of them.

Ryan Donato during his stint with the Seattle Kraken

Donato has had a seven-year career and played 326 games. During that span, he had two years with the Kraken and played 145 games. Before Kraken, Donato was with the Sharks, where he spent one season and skated in 50 games with them.

The 27-year-old has also played for the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Minnesota Wild. He currently plays for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers: Who else has played for the Seattle Kraken and San Jose Sharks?

Joonas Donskoi, Calgary Flames v Seattle Kraken

Joonas Donskoi, the 31-year-old former Finn hockey player, is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. He was drafted 99th overall by the Sharks in the 2010 NHL draft and played in 283 games over four years with the team.

He had a brief stint of 75 games with the Kraken in the 2021-22 season. Moreover, Donskoi, in his seven-year career and 474 games, also had a stint of two years with the Colorado Avalanche and played 116 games with them.

Here are the remaining four players to skate for Seattle and San Jose that you can enter in today's NHL grid:

Jaycob Megna

Derrick Pouliot

Alexander True

Martin Jones