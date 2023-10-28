Which players have played for the St. Louis Blues & Winnipeg Jets? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for Oct. 28 has been released, marking the 199th edition of the 3x3 hockey trivia game. In today's NHL grid, users are required to solve a cross-section between the St. Louis Blues and the Winnipeg Jets.

The Blues have been in the league since 1967. They've won the Stanley Cup once and compete in the Western Conference's Central Division.

Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Jets have been competing in the league since 2011. They're yet to lift the Stanley Cup and compete in the same division as the Blues.

Notably, only 24 players in the league have turned out for both St. Louis and Winnipeg, with two-time NHL All-Star Keith Tkachuk being one of them.

Keith Tkachuk, St. Louis Blues vs Los Angeles Kings

He was drafted 19th overall by Winnipeg in the 1990 draft.

Tkachuk had an 18-year career and played 1,201 games. During that span, he played for Winnipeg/Phoenix in 640 games over a decade.

He joined the Blues in the 2000-01 season and played in 543 games in nine years. Moreover, Keith Tkachuk also had a brief stint of 18 games with Atlanta.

Puckdoku NHL Grid: Who else has played for the St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets?

Paul Stastny, St Louis Blues vs Pittsburgh Penguins

Forward Paul Stastny is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. He was drafted 44th overall by the Colorado Avalanche in the 1985 draft and spent eight years with them.

He joined the St. Louis Blues in the 2014-15 season and skated in 267 games over four years. Stastny donned the jersey of the Winnipeg Jets in 146 games over three years.

Moreover, he also had stints with the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes. He's currently an unrestricted free agent (UFA).

Other players to play for the St. Louis Blues and the Winnipeg Jets are:

Lubos Bertecko

Daniel Corso

Nelson Emerson

Tony Hrkac

Chris McAlpine

Scott Mellanby

Pascal Rheume

Chris Mason