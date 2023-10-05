The 96th edition of the Puckdoku NHL Grid for Oct. 5 requires users to name players who have played for both the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes.

Both teams compete in the Eastern Conference. The Bolts play in the highly competitive Atlantic Division, while the Hurricanes compete in the Metro division.

Notably, 45 players in the league have provided their services for both teams, with right winger Adam Hall being one of them.

Adam Hall, Tampa Bay Lightning vs Philadelphia Flyers

He was drafted No. 52 overall by the Nashville Predators in the 1999 NHL draft and spent four seasons with them. Hall joined the Bolts in the 2008-09 season and skated in 233 games over four years.

He had a brief stint of only six games with the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2012-13 season. Moreover, Hall also turned out for the Philadelphia Flyers, Minnesota Wild and Pittsburgh Penguins in 682 games over 11 years.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Oct. 5: Who else has played for both the Lightning and the Hurricanes?

Nolan Pratt, Tampa Bay Lightning vs Washington Capitals

Defenseman Nolan Pratt is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. He was drafted 115th overall by the Hartford Whalers in the 1993 draft. Pratt appeared in 157 games over four years for Hartford/Carolina.

He joined the Lightning in the 2001-02 season and spent five years with them, skating in 334 games. Moreover, Pratt also played for the Buffalo Sabres and won the Stanley Cup while playing for the Colorado Avalanche in 2001.

Other players to turn out for both Tampa and Carolina are:

Jussi Jokinen

Cedric Paquette

Patrick Poulin

John Grahame

Shane Wills

John Cullen

Marc Bergevin

Mikael Andersson