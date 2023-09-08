Which players have played for the Tampa Bay Lightning & Winnipeg Jets? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 8

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Winnipeg Jets are the two teams that need to be solved in today's Puckdoku NHL Grid.

The Lightning are one of the most competitive teams in the league to compete in the East's Atlantic Division. The Bolts have been in the league since 1967 and have won three Stanley Cups.

Meanwhile, the Jets were formerly known as the Atlanta Thrashers and have been recognized by their present name since 2011. The Jets compete in the Central Division of the West and have never won a Stanley Cup.

Notably, only 27 players have skated for both Tampa and Winnipeg. To solve today's NHL grid, former defenseman Pavel Kubina is one of the correct answers.

Pavel Kubina, Tampa Bay Lightning v Washington Capitals

He was drafted No. 179 by the Lightning in the 1996 NHL Draft and skated for a decade with the Bolts, appearing in 662 games for the team. He also won one Stanley Cup with them in 2004.

Kubina had a brief stint of 76 games with the Thrashers in the 2009-10 season. Moreover, the one-time Cup winner also skated for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Philadelphia Flyers during his 14-year stint in the league.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 8: Who else has skated for both Tampa & Winnipeg?

Nate Thompson, Tampa Bay Lightning v Anaheim Ducks

Nate Thomson is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. He had a decade-plus career in the league and during that span, Thompson played for the Tampa Bay Lightning for five years and played 305 games with them.

He joined the Winnipeg Jets in the 2020-21 season and skated in 44 games for the team. Moreover, Thompson also turned out for the Anaheim Ducks, New York Islanders, LA Kings, Montreal Canadiens, Philadelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators.

Other players to turn out for both the Lightning & Jets are:

Fredrik Modin

Brayden Coburn

Andreas Karlsson

Chris Kunitz

Rick Tabaracci

Kurtis Foster

Randy Jones

Zach Bogosian