Which players have played for both Toronto Maple Leafs & Boston Bruins? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 22

The NHL Immaculate Grid by Puckdoku for July 22 is now available to play. The grid for the day includes a cross-section of the "Original Six" teams, and participants are asked to name the players who have played for both the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins.

Many players have done so throughout their careers. Phi Kessel, a three-time Stanley Cup champion, is one of the most notable players to have represented both the Maple Leafs and Bruins.

Phil Kessel.

Kessel was the No. 5 pick by the Bruins in the 2006 NHL Draft. He played three seasons in Boston and later joined the Toronto Maple Leafs for another six seasons.

He later joined the Pittsburgh Penguins, with whom he won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016 & 2017. In 2023, he won his third Stanley Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Kessel, currently a free agent, has also played for the Arizona Coyotes.

Other notable NHL players to represent both Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins

#1 Nick Foligno: Foligno was the No. 28 pick by the Ottawa Senators in the 2006 NHL Draft. He played the majority of his career with the Senators (five seasons) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (nine seasons).

Foligno had a brief stint of seven games with the Maple Leafs before joining the Boston Bruins for two seasons.

#2 Tomas Kaberle: Kaberle was the No. 204 pick by the Maple Leafs in the 1996 NHL Draft. He played for over a decade with the Maple Leafs and later joined the Bruins where he had a short stint of 24 games.

Kaberle has also played for the likes of the Carolina Hurricanes and the Montreal Canadiens.

#3 Andrew Raycroft: Goaltender Raycroft was the No. 135 pick by the Bruins in the 1998 NHL Draft. He played five seasons in Boston before later joining the Toronto Maple Leafs for two seasons.

Raycroft has also played for the likes of the Colorado Avalanche and the Vancouver Canucks.

#4 Brian Leetch: Leetch was the No. 9 pick by the New York Rangers in the 1986 NHL Draft. After playing with the Rangers for over a decade, Leetch had a one-season stint with both the Maple Leafs and Bruins.

