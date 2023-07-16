Which players have played for both Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Rangers? NHL Immaculate Grid answers July 16

The Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid for July 16 is available to play. The grid for the day is perhaps one of the best grids we have come across as it features the "Original Six" teams to test your knowledge.

One of the cross-sections for today's grid is to name a player who has played for both the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New York Rangers. Several players have got the opportunity to represent these two "Original Six" teams in their careers.

One of the notable players to represent both the Maple Leafs and the New York Rangers is Tie Domi. He was the 27th overall pick for the Leafs in the 1988 draft. Domi played with the New York Rangers for four seasons and spent the majority of his career with the Maple Leafs.

Other players to play for both Leafs and Rangers in NHL

Brian Leetch: Brian Leetch represented both franchises. He was the Rangers' ninth overall pick in the 1986 draft and spent the majority of his career with them, and a brief stint with the Maple Leafs.

Glenn Healy: Goaltender Helay entered the league as an undrafted player and spent 15 years in the league, spending four seasons each with the New York Rangers and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Colton Orr: Winger Orr entered the National Hockey League as an undrafted player. He began his career with the Boston Bruins. Orr played for 12 seasons with the Maple Leafs and four with the New York Rangers.

Mike Gartner: Gartner was the fourth overall pick for the Washington Capitals in the 1979 draft. He later spent five seasons with Rangers, before playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs for two seasons.

Those were some of the prominent names to have played for both the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New York Rangers. Answering any of the aforementioned names will help you solve the Leafs-Rangers cross-section in today's NHL grid.

