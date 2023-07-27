Which players have played for both Toronto Maple Leafs & St. Louis Blues? NHL Immaculate Grid Answers for July 27

The NHL Immaculate Grid by Puckdoku for July 27 is available to play. One of the cross-sections in today's grid is to name the players to have played for both the Toronto Maple Leafs and St. Louis Blues.

Many NHL players have donned the jerseys of both franchises. Doug Gilmour is one of the most notable ones to do so.

Doug Gilmour at the 2011 Hockey Hall Of Fame Induction

Gilmour was the No.134 overall pick for the St. Louis Blues in the 1982 draft. He played five seasons with the Blues and six with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Doug Gilmour also played for the likes of the Calgary Flames, New Jersey Devils, Chicago Blackhawks, Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens.

Other NHL players to represent both Toronto Maple Leafs & St. Louis Blues

Grant Fuhr: Fuhr was the No.8 overall pick for the Edmonton Oilers in the 1981 draft. After playing for a decade with the Oilers, Fuhr joined the Toronto Maple Leafs for two seasons. He played four seasons with the St. Louis Blues.

Fuhr also donned the jerseys of the Buffalo Sabres, LA Kings and Calgary Flames during his career.

Jamal Mayers: Mayers was the 89th overall pick for the St. Louis Blues in the 1993 draft. He played for a decade with the Blues and joined the Maple Leafs for two seasons.

Mayers also played for the likes of the Chicago Blackhawks, San Jose Sharks and Calgary Flames.

Lee Stempniak: Stempniak was the No.148 overall pick for the St. Louis Blues in the 2003 draft. He played for four seasons with the Blues and joined the Toronto Maple Leafs for two seasons.

Apart from those two teams, Stempniak also played for the Phoenix Coyotes (now Arizona), Calgary Flames, Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers, Winnipeg Jets, New Jersey Devils, Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins.

Carl Gunnarsson: Gunnarsson was the No.194 overall pick for the Maple Leafs in the 2007 draft and spent his entire career playing for only two franchises.

Gunnarsson played five seasons with the Maple Leafs. He joined the St. Louis and spent his remaining career with the Blues (seven seasons).

