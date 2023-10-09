Which players have played for the Vancouver Canucks & Columbus Blue Jackets? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Oc. 9

The 100th edition of the Puckdoku NHL Grid on Oct. 9 requires users to solve a cross-section between the Vancouver Canucks and Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Canucks compete in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference, while the Blue Jackets play in the Eastern Conference's Metro Division. Both clubs have yet to lift the Stanley Cup.

Notably, only 35 players in the league have turned out for Vancouver and Columbus, with defenseman Adrian Aucoin being one of them.

Aucoin had an 18-year career and played 1,108 games. Aucoin, during that span, turned out for the Canucks in 341 games over seven years. He had a brief stint of 36 games with the Blue Jackets.

Moreover, the former defenseman also skated for the New York Islanders, Phoenix Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks, Calgary Flames, and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Oct. 9: Who else has played for the Canucks & Blue Jackets?

The one-time Stanley Cup winner Aaron Rome is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. He was drafted 104th overall by the LA Kings in the 2002 NHL draft and never played for them.

He donned the Canucks jersey in 148 games over three years. Rome had a brief stint of two years with the Blue Jackets and appeared in only 25 games for the team during that span.

Moreover, Rome, in his eight-year career and 226 games played, also suited up for the Dallas Stars and Anaheim Ducks.

Other players to suit up for Vancouver & Blue Jackets are:

Tyler Motte

Mike Sillinger

Curtis Sanford

Manny Malhotra

Derek Dorsett

Michael Del Zotto

Andrew Cassels

Trevor Letowski