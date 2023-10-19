Which players have played for the Vancouver Canucks & New Jersey Devils? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for October 19 has been released, marking the 110th edition of the intriguing 3x3 hockey trivia game. The NHL grid for the day is presented by a special guest puzzle master, Chris Johnston.

Users are required to solve today's grid by naming players who have turned out for the Vancouver Canucks and New Jersey Devils. The Canucks have been in the league since 1970 and compete in the Western Conference's Pacific Division.

Meanwhile, the Devils became a part of the league in 1982. They compete in the Metropolitan Division of the Eastern Conference and have won three Stanley Cups.

Notably, only 44 players in the league have played for Vancouver and New Jersey, with former left winger Greg Adams being one of them.

Adams made his way into the NHL as an undrafted player and was signed by the New Jersey Devils in 1984. He spent three years with the Devils and played 186 games for them. Following his tenure in New Jersey, Greg Adams was traded to the Vancouver Canucks.

Adams went on to spend eight seasons with the Canucks and played 489 games for the Canadian-based team. Moreover, Adams, in his 17-year career and 1,056 games, also turned out for the Dallas Stars, Phoenix Coyotes, and Florida Panthers.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers: Who else has played for the Vancouver Canucks & New Jersey Devils?

The Stanley Cup winner and two-time NHL All-Star Alexander Mogilny is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. The former right winger had a career with multiple teams after being drafted 89th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in 1988.

Mogilny played for six years with the Sabres, making 381 appearances. He arrived in Vancouver in the 1995-96 season and played in 312 games over five years with the team. Following that, Alexander Mogilny joined the New Jersey Devils, with whom he played in 121 games over three years.

Moreover, Mogilny, in his 16-year career and 990 games, also turned out for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Other players to skate for Vancouver and New Jersey are:

Sean Burke

Kirk McLean

Cory Schneider

Brendan Morrison

Ron Delorme

Igor Larionov

Bobby Schmautz