Which players have played for the Washington Capitals & Nashville Predators? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 18

The cross-section between the Washington Capitals and Nashville Predators for today's Puckdoku NHL Grid is one of the most intriguing ones. Participants require a deep knowledge of the league to name players to turn out for both teams.

Both the Caps and Predators are two of the most competitive teams in the league. The Capitals are the one-time Stanley Cup winners, have been in the league since 1974, and play in the East's Metro Division.

Meanwhile, the Predators have been in the league for over two decades now, and they compete in the Central Division of the West.

Notably, only 27 players in the league have skated for both the Capitals and Predators, with forward Joel Ward being one of them.

He had an 11-year career and played 726 games. Ward, during that span, spent three years with Nashville and played 230 games, from 2008-09 to 2010-11.

Following his stint with the Predators, Ward joined the Capitals and played 276 games for them over four years. Moreover, he also had a career with the San Jose Sharks and Minnesota Wild.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 18: Who else has played for the Capitals and Predators?

Center Matt Hendricks is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. He had a decade-plus career and played 607 games. During that span, Hendricks played 203 games for the Capitals over three years, from 2010-11 to 2012-13.

He had a brief stint of 44 games with the Predators in the 2013-14 season. Moreover, Hendricks also turned out for the Edmonton Oilers, Winnipeg Jets, and Minnesota Wild.

Other players to suit up for both Washington & Nashville are:

Kris Beech

Tomas Vokoun

Brendan Witt

John Slaney

Jamie Heward

Andrew Brunette

Bill Houlder

Craig Smith