Which players have played for the Washington Capitals & New York Islanders? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers

The Puckdoku NHL grid for October 11 is now out, marking the 103rd edition of the intriguing 3x3 hockey trivia game. In today's NHL grid, participants are required to solve a cross-section between the Washington Capitals and New York Islanders.

Both teams compete in the Metropolitan Division of the Eastern Conference. In terms of success, the New York Islanders hold the upper hand with five Stanley Cups compared to the Capitals' one.

Notably, only 44 players in the league have turned out for the Caps and the Islanders, with former forward Jason Chimera being one of them.

#25 Jason Chimera, Washington Capitals v New Jersey Devils

Chimera was drafted 121st overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 1997 NHL draft and played for four years with the team.

He joined the Washington Capitals during the 2009-10 season and skated in 490 games over seven years with the Caps. He had a two-year stint with the New York Islanders and played 140 games for them.

Moreover, Jason Chimera, in his 17-year career and 1,107 games, also turned out for the Columbus Blue Jackets and Anaheim Ducks.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers: Who else has played for the Washington Capitals & New York Islanders?

#19 Brendan Witt, Columbus Blue Jackets v Washington Capitals

Former defenseman Brendan Witt is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. He was drafted No. 11 overall by the Capitals in the 1993 NHL draft and played in 626 games for them over a decade.

Witt joined the Islanders in the 2006-07 season and skated in 247 games over four years with the team. Moreover, the former defenseman, in his 14-year career and 890 games, also donned the Nashville Predators jersey.

Other players to represent the Capitals and Islanders are:

John Erskine

Jamie Heward

Kip Miller

Richard Zednik

Michal Neuvirth

Joe Reekie

Gord Lane

Milan Jurcina